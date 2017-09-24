Johnny Lever to make his television debut with Sab TV’s new show Partners

Bollywood ‘s most popular comedian Johnny Lever is all set to make his television debut with Sab TV’s comedy show ‘Partners’. It will also star Kiku Sharda and Vishal Kotian in pivotal roles. Jonny has done almost 400 films in 80s and 90s but has never tried his hand at television. He had done a reality show on Zee TV ‘Jonny Aala Re’ 10 years back. He had also appeared as a judge on Comedy Circus but this will be the first time when he will be doing a fictional show.

The comedy show ‘Partners’ will have Johny playing a double role. He will be seen playing a police commissioner and his own informer on the show. Kiku and Vishal will play his cop buddies. One of them is a body builder while the other is tactically oriented. The show is been produced by Paritosh Painter. It will begin airing from next month on Sab TV and will take Chidiyaghar’s slot. Partners also marks Kiku Sharda’s return to the fictional space. He has done shows like FIR, Bhootwala Serial and Kasturi in the past but ever since he joined Kapil Sharma’s team, he was only seen doing reality shows.

Jonny hails from Tamil Nadu and started his career with ‘Dard Ka Rishta ‘ in 1980 with Sunil Dutt. He appeared in a lot of films after that but he got his big break with Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar. The film established him as an ace comedian. He ended up featuring in almost all the films of 90s. Chota Chattri, Aslam Bha are some of his memorable roles. His Abba Jabba Dabba act from Sri Devi-Anil Kapoor starrer is still remembered.

He might not be seen in many films these days but his daughter Jammie is surely taking her father’s legacy forward with her TV shows.