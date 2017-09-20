Jr NTR: I have always been a hardcore Rajnikanth sir fan

Telugu star NTR Jr, who will be next seen in ‘Jai Lava Kusa’, says though he does not watch Tamil movies on a regular basis, he is a huge fan of superstars Rajinikanth and Ajith.

“I like Rajini sir not for his style, but the aura he has when he appears on screen. The moment he stands in front of you, you forget to blink. That’s why he is a star. I have always been a hardcore Rajnikanth sir fan. After that, Ajith,” NTR told PTI.

The actor is looking forward to play a triple role in “Jai Lava Kusa” where one of his characters written on the lines of the modern day Ravana.

"'Jai Lava Kusa' will always be a special film to me. Playing a triple role was emotionally challenging. We have hardly made films revolving around the relationship between brothers," said NTR, adding that it was a memorable experience for him to work on the film.

Produced by NTR’s brother Kalyanram under the banner NTR Arts, “Jai Lava Kusa” is directed by Bobby and is set to hit screens worldwide tomorrow.

NTR says he has learned his lessons from the up and downs in his career and wants to learn from his mistakes.

“Success is important but only at a later stage of my life, I realised that personal satisfaction is essential. Ups and downs are quite regular in anyone’s life. You can’t expect to stay on the cliff every day. There’s nowhere else to go from there. So you fall down and you start climbing up again. When you come down, you realise your old mistakes. When you go up, you commit new mistakes,” said NTR.

The actor has delivered back-to-back super hits with mainstream films such as “Temper”, “Nannaku Prematho” and “Janatha Garage” and would not mind being a part of experimental films.

“I do believe in commercial films. People have segregated movies into ‘mass’ and ‘class.’ Mass is nothing but the quantity of viewers who come to watch a commercial mainstream film that caters to all groups of audiences.

“I want to do experimental films provided that it’s properly planned and budgeted. You have to sell it in such a way that it becomes a win-win situation for everyone. I like challenging myself and want to balance the ‘so-called’ image, which I don’t know what it is.”

NTR says being a host on reality show Bigg Boss in Telugu has helped him open up a little more.

“What I’m in ‘Bigg Boss’ is how I behave in my house. My films are scripted, and I’m always stepping into someone else’s shoes. (But) ‘Bigg Boss’ reflects my true self. It was an opportunity to talk about myself.

NTR says he would love to foray into the Tamil film industry but with proper planning.

"I would love to do Tamil films… I don't want to do something and just lose. Telugu and Tamil are two different markets… So, I want to concentrate on Telugu now, stabilise and consolidate my hold here before moving on to other industries.

“And for some strange reason, I don’t believe in doing bilinguals or trilinguals. I’m waiting for the right story and the time.”