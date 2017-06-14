Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati; Which actor will nail it in their TV debut?

When it came to Television hosts down South, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi have been popular faces. However, in the last month, we are see new faces debuting on TV. Three stars have annouced their TV debuts. – There’s Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR and most recently Rana Daggubati. Each of them is a powerhouse of talent and will be prove to be splendid hosts on their respective shows. What we want to know from you guys is – Who do you think will nail it? You can vote and tell us too!

Rana Daggubati – The Telugu star sprung a lovely surprise on us fans when he revealed the teaser of his TV debut on Gemini TV. the show is called No 1 Yaari. It’s about celebrating friendships with your favourite stars. This is Rana Daggubati’s first stint on Television and from the looks of the teaser, he is already killing it! His suave, stylish entry as the host for Yaari No 1 is everything that will send your hearts aflutter. Considering, Rana Daggubati has pulled off different avatars with ease in the past, we can’t wait for this one either. Also Read: No 1 Yaari teaser: Rana Daggubati’s debut on TV as the suave, stylish host is making our hearts flutter

Kamal Haasan – Kamal Haasan is all set to debut as TV host on Bigg Boss Tamil. He believes this show will help him connect with fans at the household level. In an earlier interview with a leading publication, he was all praises for Salman who hosted Bigg Boss Hindi. Bigg Boss Tamil will air on 25th June, 14 participants will stay together in one house for three months. Considering,. Kamal Haasan is the king of versatility it will be interesting to see him take on yet another daring role.

Jr NTR – The young Tiger made it official two days ago when she shared the first poster of Bigg Boss Telugu. Seated on a throne-like-chair, he cut a fine figure in his well cut suit. His quiet confidence as he takes on this role was evident in the poster. Reportedly, he is actually the highest paid Telugu star on TV, as he was offered a whopping amount, more than what Chiranjeevi had been offered for a popular quiz show. Jr NTR revealed he took up this stint as the challenge intrigued him. Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu: Jr NTR turns host for the biggest reality show

Now that you have your choices before you, who do you think will rock as the TV host? Who will nail it with their TV debut? Don’t forget to vote and tell us!

Stay tuned for the results.