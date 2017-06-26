Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa averts clash with Mahesh Babu’s SPY-der, to release on September 21

The second half of 2017 is sure going to be exciting as quite a few big releases are lined up! There’s Ajith’s Vivegam to look forward to, Mahesh Babu‘s SPY-der, Thalapthy’s Mersal and now we have Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa joining the list of upcoming release. As per the latest update, Jr Ntr’s Jai Lava Kusa is set to hit theaters on September 21st! Looks like Jr NTR wants the Dussehra festivities to begin with his film! Mahesh Babu fans can be relieved as a major clash has been averted with SPY-der that is set to release on 29th September. With at least a week’s gap, both films get a free run at the BO. Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa first look posters: Jr NTR is all set to vanquish the evil once and for all

The other good news is – Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa teaser will be out on July 5th. So, Nandamuri Fans, are you ready for the the much awaited teaser. Jai Lava Kusa is easily one of Jr NTR’s most anticipated film because the atcor will be essaying a triple role for the first time! The film is helmed by Bobby and boasts of a stellar cast and crew. Considering the actor will have to wear prosthetic for one of his avatars, they got on board the renowned Vance Hartwell who is known for his work in Lord Of The Rings and Shutter Island. C.K. Muraleedharan who cranked the camera for Aamir Khan’s PK will be part of Jai Lava Kusa. This film will star two female leads – Nivedha Thomas and Rashi Khanna. The first look posters have been loved by fans but they are looking forward to a lot more with the teaser.

In other news, Jr NTR is all set to make his debut on Television with Bigg Boss Telugu. Reportedly, the actor has been offered a whopping amount for his TV stint thus making him the highest paid actor on Telugu TV. The actor recently released the first poster of the reality show. The actor revealed that he took up Bigg Boss Telugu as the challenge intrigued him.