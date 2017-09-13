Judwaa 2 song Aa toh sahi teaser: Varun Dhawan’s abs, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez’s bikini bods will make you impatient for the track

After going back in time with two of its songs, Judwaa 2 will finally have an original number to boast of. Called Aao toh sahi, the track releases tomorrow. The teaser is out now and from what we saw, it will be one interesting song. There are reasons behind that too. First of all, Varun Dhawan will be flaunting some really chiseled abs. He is looking damn attractive in both the roles. It’s interesting how the twins look so handsome (Varun twice over is of course, entertaining.)

Then there are Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu flaunting their perfect figures in bikinis. They are looking really hot. It’s a teaser which will tease you pretty well. Now, this song will be the real test for Judwaa 2, as it is an original number. The previous two were the reprised versions of 1997’s hit movie, Judwaa. They already had a cult following and thus, it wasn’t too difficult to make a mark. This song will help decide whether or not the album will make people interested in the film.



Now both the songs from the 1997 original Judwaa are out – Tan tana tan and Oonchi hai building. So the point is, which of the two songs from the original will have Salman’s cameo? As you all are aware, the actor has a fleeting role in the film as Judwaa without him is incomplete. We have a feeling he is part of one of the songs that have been taken from the 1997 hit. Thus, we want to know which one will have Salman in it. Guess for that we will have to wait till September 29.