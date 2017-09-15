Judwaa 2 song Aa Toh Sahi: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez are sexy beach bums in this groovy number – watch video

The fourth song from the album of Judwaa 2 is out. This one is a romantic number titled Aa Toh Sahi. The breezy number has been shot in Mauritius, with all the leads sharing screen space. Aa Toh Sahi seems to be an attempt at counterpart of Duniya Mein Aayi Ho To from the first Judwaa. Visually appealing, melodious, swimsuit clad Taapsee Pannu and Varun’s abs- Aa Toh Sahi is a perfect weekend treat. Aa Toh Sahi has all the ingredients to strike the right chords with the audience.

In Aa Toh Sahi the Varun Dhawan, playing Raja and Prem, takes Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez for a romantic getaway. The two ladies are bikini clad in the song, successfully making it hotter by ten notches. The choreography by Ganesh Acharya is damn groovy. Neha Kakkar and Meet Bros have crooned the number and there could not have been a better choice. They bring that groovy zest to the number. Roach Killa’s rap is is gold. All in all, this song is a good deal to get us all to theaters when Judwaa 2 releases.

So far all the songs of Judwaa 2 have impressed the audience. It was a tough task to get remakes of Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and Oonchi Hai Building, but makers pulled it off.

Speaking about the original film Judwaa, Varun had told IANS, “I had enjoyed the entire package of that film. So when I got the opportunity to do this film, I was like I need to do this film because I want children to come to the theatre, I want families to come to the theatre and that’s been my number one thing since I became an actor. I remember some of the best times I have had with my family or with my masis (aunts), my cousins and with my friends have been when I have gone to the theatre.”

Judwaa 2 has been directed by David Dhawan, and the film is slated to release on September 29. The movie also stars Ali Asgar, Anupam Kher and Vivaan Bhatena in key roles.