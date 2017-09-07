Judwaa 2 song Oonchi Hai Building: Varun Dhawan has got the swag but Salman Khan is simply unmatchable – watch video

Varun Dhawan has stepped into Salman Khan’s shoes for the first time and if the first look and trailers of Judwaa 2 are anything to go by, looks like he will be absolutely bang on! The next song, which is one of the highly anticipated numbers, Oonchi Hai Building is here (yes finally!) and we are totally hooked to it! Of course, there is absolutely no comparison to the original hit chartbuster but overall we love this new version of Oonchi Hai Building. In the song, Varun is seen romancing his leading ladies Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez and his chemistry with both of them looks terrific. Who is my favourite? I think, Varun and Taapsee look way too cute together! How about you? (ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu are taking their madness to another level with Unchi Hai Building from Judwaa 2)



Oonchi Hai Building from Judwaa 2 is one upbeat number which is sure to drive away your mid – week blues. If you are a Salman Khan fan, you would obviously prefer the original version of it, but it would be wrong to say that Varun is a misfit for it. Because he has added his own charm to the iconic number.

In the original comedy, Salman Khan played the double role of Raja and Prem, while Karisma and Rambha played the leading ladies. The second installment has Jacqueline and Taapsee Pannu in the lead opposite Varun Dhawan. We were among the first ones to tell you that Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in Judwaa 2. Judwaa 2 has been directed by David Dhawan, and the film is slated to release on September 29. The movie also stars Ali Asgar, Anupam Kher and Vivaan Bhatena in key roles.