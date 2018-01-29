Preity Zinta was bowled over by Juhi Chawla’s daughter at the IPL 2018 auction – view pic

Preity Zinta, owner of IPL team Kings XI Punjab, was part of the bidding two days back at the IPL 2018 auction. Her competitive bidding not only gave owners of other teams a hard time but she also inspired a tsunami of jokes on Twitter. Had it been a man, they’d call him driven, I say. But we are here to talk about the one person who gave even Preity Zinta a run for her money at the auction – Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnvi Mehta.

It wasn’t that Preity Zinta was phased by the young businesswoman bidding procedures. In fact, Preity herself introduced Janvi to the world on her Twitter and claimed that she gave her a run for her money. Jahnvi, only 17, was present at the auction representing her parents’ team Kolkata Knight Riders, which is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan. While the world is obsessing over Preity’s way of bidding, Janvi sure must have put a good game for her competitor to actually praise her.

Forget the madness of the #VivoIPLAuction– it’s awesome to meet the super smart Janvi Mehta who gave me a run for our money🏏 #smartgirlsrock pic.twitter.com/fi0bnHddVC — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 27, 2018

Mom Juhi took the Tweet in a the same spirit it was posted with and replied, “Juhi Chawla replied: “You’re a sweetheart. Bright, beautiful and a bundle of joy. Thank you, for being so kind to Jahnavi.”

You’re a sweetheart! Bright, beautiful and a bundle of joy! Thank you for being so kind to Jahnavi 🙏 https://t.co/N87Z7qscAJ — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) January 28, 2018

In other IPL news, Preity’s KXIP has acquired the services of Yuvraj Singh at his base price of Rs 2 crore, Ravichandran Ashwin and also Chris Gayle. As per reports, Preity has also submitted a request to BCCI seeking a permission to change the name of her team. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine were the only two players retained by KKR and they dropped Gautam Gambhir this season. KKR acquired Chris Lynn for Rs 9.6 crores.

Jahnavi Mehta’s involvement with IPL settles another debate on the internet that is always running amok about star kids’ Bollywood aspirations. From the pictures and facts at hand, it seems like Jahnavi is more interested in following her father’s footsteps and pursue a career in business. Well, not that one can’t do both – business and acting. But for now, it is so pleasing to see an inspirational role model in a star kid away from the limelight.