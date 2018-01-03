Juhi Parmar on her divorce with Sachin Shroff: Our marriage didn’t work from the beginning

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff have had a on and off relationship ever since they tied the knot back in 2009. While initially everything was good, the actress reveals that the marriage did not work ever due to their differences. And though they have been living separately for more than a year, nobody expected them to apply for a divorce as they were making an effort to sort things out. But after trying their best, Juhi and Sachin thought it would be best to part ways. As Juhi revealed to Bombay Times, “We have sought divorce by mutual consent and our daughter Samairra’s custody is going to be with me. I was very clear right from the start that I will be her sole custodian. Our marriage didn’t work from the beginning. Incompatibility drew us apart; we could never be on the same page. Our backgrounds, mindsets, outlook and expectations from life were completely different. We tried our best, but our differences were irrevocable. I have not asked for any alimony because I am capable of taking care of myself. I just told Sachin to contribute towards child support so that we can secure Samairra’s future; as parents, it’s our collective responsibility.”

Juhi’s decision had a lot to do with her daughter Samairra too. She didn’t want her to grow up witnessing a troubled marriage. As she added to the daily, “We decided that it was best to part ways, because a harmonious atmosphere is a must for a child. She is too young to understand what’s happening in our lives. However, Sachin’s absence isn’t a new thing for Samairra as we have been separated many times. There have been times when Sachin has not been home and she is used to not seeing him around. However, she does ask about him at times.” (ALSO READ – Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff file for divorce)

Juhi further clarifies that reports of her foul temper resulting in the divorce is absolutely false. As the TV actress mentioned, “I do not have a foul temper. I’m just a transparent person who calls a spade a spade and I’m proud of being an honest and fearless person in today’s times. People are writing loosely, assuming that it’s the reason for our divorce. It is my request to all of them to stop judging. What happens between two people, only they will know. A marriage — successful or failed — involves two people and not one. It is easy to blame it on one person based on hearsay and jump to conclusions. I don’t want people to write baseless rumours because when my daughter grows up and reads these stories, she will be hurt.” (ALSO READ – Juhi Parmar – Sachin Shroff divorce: This is how the couple’s relationship turned from bad to worst)

What do you guys have to say about this latest development? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff’s divorce right here.