Juhi Parmar-Sachin Shroff to Vivian D’sena-Vahbiz Dorabjee – 5 real life TV couples who recently headed for divorce

Tellytown has seen many break ups and divorces in the past but the last two years have been exceptionally tough. Pairs which were said to have been made in heaven broke their marriages on earth. Let us take a look at a few such real life TV couples who recently got divorced –

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff

Juhi Parmar and husband Sachin Shroff,who participated in reality shows like Pati Patni aur Woh, Nach Baliye 5 and Maa Exchange together, have made up their minds to end their marriage of eight years. They have been reportedly staying separately for almost a year. Samaira, their four-year-old daughter, stays with Juhi. While the actual reason of their break up is not known it’s being said that there is no chance of reconciliation.

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu met on the sets of their show Uttaran and got married in 2012. The actress came out in the open earlier last year about being in an abusive relationship with her husband for over three years. She revealed that they had participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Nach Baliye 7 together to give their marriage a second chance. But, clearly it didn’t work out in their favour as they filed for a divorce, last year.

Vivian D’sena and Vahbiz Dorabjee

Reports about Shakti actor Vivian D’sena and Vahbiz Dorabjee living under separate roofs had been floating since a while now but it was only a few months back when the actress finally broke her silence and admitted that they have indeed parted ways. They had tied the knot in 2013. None of them actually revealed the real reason of their break up but Vahbiz confirmed that she is not going to rekindle her relationship with Vivian.

Daljiet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot

Daljiet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot, who were once known as the cutest couple of telly town, got married in 2009. Shaleen and Daljeet met during the shoot of their TV show, ‘Kulvaddhu’ (2006). They had a rather public and nasty seperation after the Kala Teeka actress accused her husband of of constant torture and domestic violence. She filed a domestic violence and dowry harassment case against Shaleen and his parents. An attempt to murder charge was also lodged. They finally got separated in 2015. Daljiet now lives with her parents and her son,Shaarav.

Bobby Darling (now Pakhi) and Ramneek Sharma

Actor Bobby Darling filed for divorce from her husband, Ramneek Sharma, this year citing domestic violence and unnatural sex. Bobby (Pakhi) has registered an FIR with the Delhi Police and also alleged dowry harassment against Sharma, his mother and brother. Bobby married the Bhopal-based businessman in February 2016 after she underwent sex change surgery in Bangkok in 2015. The one-year she spent with Sharma was filled with abuse, she said.