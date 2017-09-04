‘Julie 2 is a complete adult film’ and 5 other statements by the ex CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani at the trailer launch

Pahlaj Nihalani launched the trailer of the most sanskaari film of the year, Julie 2. The ex CBFC chief left the media in splits with some of his statements and is still asking people to forget that he was the CBFC chief once upon a time. He is also willing to accept the board’s decision even if it’s negative. It has been one hell of a controversial term for Nihalani as the CBFC chief but the controversies continue as he presents a bold, adult film like Julie 2. He went the Madhur Bhandarkar way to launch a film, which is also South star Raai Laxmi’s debut in Bollywood.

The film distributor made quite a few statements at the launch that will either leave you in splits or make you angry. We can’t wait for the Censor Board to watch the film and give a verdict. Will they go the Nihalani way or just clear the film with an adult rating? The trailer of the film is quite bold and has its own cringe-worthy moments, like the scene where she takes off her clothes at the end of the trailer. Here are a few statements that Nihalani made at the trailer launch of Julie 2. (ALSO READ: Julie 2 trailer: Raai Laxmi’s bold avatar, casting couch are the highlights of Pahlaj Nihalani’s not-so-sanskari film)

“My role has changed now and I am not the CBFC head anymore but a distributor.”

Remember listening to that line before? We do and we’re just tired of hearing him say that. He also said, “I’ve tried to clear every movie till my last day as the CBFC chief” and “I am no more the CBFC head so please don’t assign that post to me anymore.” Nihalani ji, please rephrase or at least make it sound like you’re saying something else.

“When the movie #Julie2 will release , then, I will tell you guys whether I am sanskaari or asanskaari.”

LOL! This is what we we meant when we said his statements will leave you in splits. Whether it’s an empty threat or an open challenge, we don’t know but we dread to think about it.

“Till the time an eye opening film is being made like Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, the filth in the industry will remain.”

Okay then.

“Without content, nothing sells! Neither body or skin or Shah Rukh Khan.”

Yes, that is true but what kind of content? Considering how much Nihalani is deep into content, we doubt his words. He also clarified that Julie is a complete adult film.

“I am just launching my picture and not trying to collect TRP.”

Shouldn’t he know by now that him launching an adult film like Julie 2 is going to be controversy’s favourite topic? Oh how less you know your audience Mr Ex CBFC Chief who doesn’t want to questioned about sanskaar!

“Julie 2 will be an eye opener to all those who have worked and who wants to work in the industry.”

Well, we can’t comment on that yet but eye opener is too strong a word for the film, isn’t it?

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.