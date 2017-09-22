Julie 2 song Mala Seenha: This Raai Laxmi track is an assault on your senses – watch video

Julie when released in 2004, had garnered huge buzz due to various intimate scenes and thanks to that it worked at the box office. As Neha Dhupia, the lead of the film, had commented at that time, “Only sex and Shah Rukh Khan sells”. And “sex” did help that movie work at the box office. Thirteen years later, the makers are back with its sequel Julie 2. This time the film stars Raai Laxmi. But more than “sex” the film this time is making news due the involvement of once ‘sanskari’ ex-CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani. While people are calling Pahlaj Nihalani out for his double standards, makers released a song from the film weirdly named Mala Seenha (which sounds like yesteryear actress, Mala Sinha). Anyways, leaving aside everything else, the song sung by Mamta Sharma, Shabab Sabri, & Danish Sabri and music composed by Javed Mohsin is cringe worthy. Neither the music nor the visual, nothing works. Also read: Who’s he? – Julie 2 actress Raai Laxmi asks when questioned about rumoured ex, Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The song has the look and feel of those B-grade movies. And it tries hard to be Shilpa Shetty’s UP Bihar Lootne from Shool but fails miserably. This song may have worked may be 20 years ago but at this day and age, I wonder what were the makers thinking. Moreover, the dance steps given to Raai Laxmi are vulgar. What’s with the dance step at “Aisa World Mein Nahin Milega Chance”? Well what can I say more.

Check it out yourself below:

Well if you made it to this end after watching the song, a huge round of applause to you all. It is so intriguing that a guy like Pahlaj Nihalani who was ready with his pair of scissors for any and everything suddenly decides to endorse such songs.

For those who made it till here after watching the song, let us know what y'all think about it, in the comments section below.

