Julie 2 trailer: Raai Laxmi’s bold avatar, casting couch are the highlights of Pahlaj Nihalani’s not-so-sanskari film

Well, Pahlaj Nihalani’s Julie 2 trailer is out! The film that features southern sensation Raai Laxmi in the lead role, marks her full fledged Bollywood debut with this one. The movie shoot kickstarted last year and is all set to release on October 6, 2017. The movie was originally supposed to release on August 12, 2016. Now that the trailer is out, here’s what you will see…

What’s it about

The film showcases the journey of a Julie a najayaz (illegitimate) small town girl, who scales success in the entertainment business. The film has a lot of bold scenes and throws light on casting couch in the industry. There is also a murder mystery involved in the film. Raai Laxmi plays the female lead and the cast includes Ravi Kishen, Nishikant Kamant, Pankaj Tripathy, Rati Agnihotri, Aditya Srivastava and so on. The film has been produced and directed by Deepak Shrivastava and has been presented by Pahlaj Nihalani. Looks like someone is all set to shed their sanskari image! (ALSO READ: Julie 2 teaser: South star Raai Laxmi goes BOLD for her debut in Bollywood as the lead)

What’s hot

Raai Laxmi sets the temperatures soaring with her bold scenes in the film. The actress pulls off a Vidya Balan from The Dirty Picture in a few scenes but looks super hot in a one piece bikini. The plot of the film is pretty much out there and we know what to expect from the film. The makers have tried to keep it as realistic as possible.

What’s not

It was bad enough that Pahlaj Nihalani decided to shed his sanskari image but it’s worse that he decided to do it this way. There are a few scenes in the trailer that are absolutely cringe-worthy. Even men wouldn’t approve of it. It looks like just another low budget film with a plot that holds no mystery or curiosity. The reason the audience will judge the trailer more than anything is because of Nihalani’s drama and reputation in the past.

Check out the trailer right here.

What do you think of the trailer?