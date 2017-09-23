Julie producer NR Pachisia sues Pahlaj Nihalani for copyright infringement

People were in a state of disgust when one of the most sanskaari chairmen of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani, decided to present a sleazy film like Julie 2 right after he got sacked from the board. He insisted that ‘it’s a clean film which has no obscenity’ but it was too late as the film industry and movie goers had already declared him a hypocrite, by then.

And, his problems do not seem to end anytime soon. NR Pachisia, who had produced the Neha Dhupia-starrer Julie in 2004, has now sued Nihalani and director Deepak Shivdasani for trademark and copyright infringement. Pachisia has claimed that he still owns the rights to the film and the title and hence no one, other than him, can take the franchise ahead.

Pachisia told Mid Day, “Back in 2012, I had heard that Deepak was planning a sequel to Julie. I immediately wrote a letter to him saying that I hold the rights to the film and the title, and didn’t have intentions to make a sequel. He assured me in writing that he would not make the film.”

He was shocked to know that the director has used the title of his film despite of having giving his word against it. “He registered the title as Deepak Shivdasani’s Julie 2. He is also promoting the film as a sequel, which is unethical and petty,” Pachisia added.

The producer has approached IMPPA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association), who have served a notice to the makers of Julie 2. He revealed to the daily that the organisation is supporting him as, “They felt that Deepak is misleading the public by associating his film to mine, to gain publicity.”

He has also filed a case at Mumbai High Court and has demanded a stay on the film. “The matter will be up for hearing on Monday. I don’t want monetary compensation, I just want justice,” he said.

However, Nihalani, who had been ‘presenting’ the film at the forefront, has now refused to take the responsibility of the film. He told Mid Day, “I am just the distributor of the film, so I don’t think it has anything to do with me. Also, I haven’t received any notice yet.”