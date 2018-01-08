Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 10: Dwayne Johnson’s movie maintains stronghold, rakes in Rs 38 crore

Dwayne Johnson’s fantasy adventure movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is rock steady at the box office. Despite, Tiger Zinda Hai’s towering presence, the Hollywood entertainer is still managing to attract audience to the cinema halls. After the first week, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle raked in a total of Rs 29 crore. Now, after the rock-steady second week, it manages to collect Rs 9 crore more over the weekend. Thus, taking its total to Rs 38 crore. The gross box office collection stands at Rs 50 crore.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film is a reboot of the hit Jumanji series. Though the film received mixed reviews, they could not stop viewers from checking it out at the box office. (Also Read: Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle trailer; Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart reunite to give a contemporary twist to the original Robin Williams-starrer)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is about four kids getting stuck in a game with a jungle to their rescue. What happens next, forms the crux of the movie. Our critic Rajat Tripathi rated the film with three stars and said, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is an entertaining film and is worth paying the price of the ticket. We all remember the 1995 Jumanji, right? Whenever it’s on TV, we don’t change the channel for a couple of minutes, at least, for our favourite scene to play out. Well, the followup won’t live up to that legacy and that’s about it. The movie works like a charm as an action-comedy but as a fantasy-adventure, not so much. The body is smokin’ hot here but the heart is not in the right place.”