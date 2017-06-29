Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle trailer – Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart reunite to give a contemporary twist to the original Robin Williams-starrer

World’s biggest superstar Dwayne Johnson had a mixed year with The Fate Of The Furious aka Fast & Furious 8 breaking box office records worldwide and Baywatch (a big screen reboot of the tv series of same name) co-starring Priyanka Chopra, turning out to be a big bomb at the box office. But there is no looking back for the superstar as he is back with another sure shot blockbuster, a sequel 1995 blockbuster Jumanji, titled Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Unlike its prequel, that starred legendary Robin Williams, this one stars the hit pairing of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. And joining them this time is Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

The trailer starts off with four teenagers being swooped into a video game. Unlike the original that had a board game at its forefront. The weakest one becomes the strongest (Dwayne Johnson), tallest one becomes the shortest (Kevin Hart), and one of the girls turns into a fat man (Jack Black). What happens next? Well watch the trailer below to find out: Also read: Priyanka Chopra BEATS Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Vin Diesel to become the most popular actor on social media

When the first images of the film were out, many called out the makers for sexism as they showed the only female lead played by Karen Gillan in a short dress. However makers had then released a statement clarifying the reason behind it which was that in those old video games of the ’80s, the female character is usually dressed up in a skimpy attire. Also read: Dwayne Johnson kicks off the shooting for the monster adventure movie Rampage

And in the trailer, too, they have spoken about it as Karen’s character, as soon as arrives in the Jungle, asks, “Why am I wearing half a shirt and short shorts, in the Jungle?” Wonder if it was added later as a deliberate dig?

The film is slated for a December 22, 2017 release.