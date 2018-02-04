Junglee: Vidyut Jammwal and his mighty co-star, Bhola make for an awesome frame – watch video!

Action lovers always look forward to Vidyut Jammwal movies. After all, very few do action like the martial arts artiste and actor. His next film, Junglee has him playing a vet who takes on international poachers. He lives close to a jungle and shares a lovely relationship with the mighty tuskers. His co-star in the film is Bhola, an elephant. Yesterday, we saw the poster and today, there is a sneak peek video where we see Vidyut paying his respect to his friend to the chants of Vakradunta Mahakaya. The bronzed Vidyut is a treat for our eyes as he moves very muscle with such sublime grace. (Also Read: Check out here exclusive picture of Vidyut Jammwal&#8217;s upcoming film Junglee)

The film is releasing on October 19 and looks like a visual feast. It is made by international director Chuck Russell who is best known for his work in The Scorpion King and The Mask. Vidyut is a vegetarian in real life and loves animals. We were stunned when he showed off his balancing skills last year when Junglee was first announced. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…