Junior NTR and Ram Charan leave for LA for S S Rajamouli’s next after Baahubali

SS Rajamouli has given Indian Cinema its biggest hit ever with Baahubali 2. All films – Hindi or otherwise – will find it very difficult to scale the heights that this Prabhas-starrer managed to reach. But it’s also time to concentrate on the next and the director has already started prepping up for it. We told you how Rajamouli is teaming up with Ram Charan and Junior NTR for his next film. Now we have a picture of the actors leaving for LA, where they will take part in a workshop and some test shoots. Both of them seem really happy to be a part of the director’s next. After Baahubali, everyone wanted to work with him and these two became the lucky ones. (Also read: Love stories are not S S Rajamouli’s ‘cup of tea’ but he can’t stop gushing about Arjun Reddy)

It is rumoured that Samantha Akkineni is part of the film as well. She will be seen romancing Ram Charan. If that happens, it will be the return of the Eega team. We all know what the combo did last time and we are pretty sure history will repeat itself. Apparently, Ram Charan had a long chat with his father Chiranjeevi on whether or not to take up Rajamouli’s film. The veteran actor, it seems, has advised Ram to go for it as, according to him, multi-starrers help an actor grow. Once again, it will be one of the biggest Telugu films with two of the top most actors in the lead. Earlier, Rajamouli had announced the film and his cast with a quirky Twitter post. Check it out here…

Both the actors have a successful film each behind them. Ram Charan’s Dhruva was a success and so was Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa. Thus, this film will be damn exciting.