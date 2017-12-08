Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer – Will Chris Pratt be able to save the dinosaurs from Isla Nublar’s explosive volcano or die in the process?

Chris Pratt returns for another insane edition of Jurassic Park. The fifth film of the franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is all set to hit the screens on June 22. But before that, the trailer of this adventure film has hit the internet today (December 08) and we have to say we are amazed. Isla Nublar, the kingdom of the dinosaurs, is set to fall as the island’s dormant volcano come to life. Will Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) be able to save the dinosaurs from extinction?

Well the duo mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs. The team appeals in the world court and start a massive crusade to save the creatures from extinction. The team arrives on the unstable island as the volcano starts erupting. Owen wants to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still somewhere on the island. But will he be able to find him? And will he be able to save all the dinosaurs? Or get killed in process? Well that’s something we will find out only when the film hits the screens. In the meantime, check out the trailer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom right here and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom teaser has Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and dinosaurs running for their life from a volcanic eruption – watch video)

Directed by J.A. Bayona, the epic action-adventure also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom right here.