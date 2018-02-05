Just 12 pics of Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy celebrating love right before taking the saath pheras

All eyes on Gautam Rode as the television’s handsome hunk finally ties the knot with the love of his life, Pankhuri Awasthy today. With destination weddings being the flavour of this season, the couple has flown down to Delhi to ring in their big day at one of the most stunning fort palaces, the Tijara Fort Palace in the town of Alwar, which is just about 150 kms from Delhi. Not to mention, it also offers sweeping views of the mountains and lush green fields. While we are sure the set up is already catering to make this wedding a dreamy affair. Gautam and Pankhuri’s chemistry is further lighting up the mood with every picture looking straight out of a fairytale. Especially the way how Gautam is embracing Pankhuri in most of the pics while the latter is enjoying all the attention. Also read: FIRST PIC! Gautam Rode’s would-be bride Pankhuri Awasthy looks radiant at her mehendi

Although Gautam and Pankhuri exchanged rings yesterday. The couple got officially engaged in Diwali last year. Gautam had exclusively also spoken to BollywoodLife about the same saying, “The engagement isn’t a secret anymore. Everyone knows about it now. The intention was never to keep it a secret. I have always believed that there is no point of talking about something until you know which direction it is going to go in. Once both the families got involved, we got engaged, I did speak about it. Now, I know for sure that our relationship is moving towards marriage and hence I am talking about it.” Here, check out all the pics from the Mehendi/Sangeet that was held last night:

Gautam and Pankhuri also recreated Salman and Katrina’s look from Dil Diyan Gallan for their sangeet night and we might as well add, they looked so ravishing together. Check out their pics to believe us:

For all the uninitiated, Gautam and Pankhuri met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn where he was Karna and she played the Draupadi. They became friends and gradually fell in love. Although there is some age difference between the two which had initially become a matter of concern for both their parents but they slowly agreed to the match. Interestingly, Pankhuri also lives very close to Gautam’s place in Kandivali (Mumbai). We can’t wait to see more pics of the bride and groom from their wedding ceremony today. How about you? Stay tuned.