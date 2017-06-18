Just 3 gifs of Shah Rukh Khan turn from cute to creepy in Jab Harry Met Sejal’s mini trail

Oh Shah Rukh Khan fans and feminists, you are so not going to like the Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail! Well, you all might have already seen the actor’s latest venture, JHMs’ mini trail. Ad maybe you might’ve also been creeped out by SRK’s demeanour as a womanizer. This reminds us, remember when we exclusively told you during the making of the film that the actor would be playing the role of a womanizer? Looks like our sources were right after all. We just saw a glimpse of how low he can get in his ‘character dheela’ act. But guess what Despite his cheap acts, there’s still this cute side of him that cannot go amiss. In just 3 gifs, we’ve managed to bring to you Khan’s cute to creep act that’s definitely going to make the film an interesting watch.

Now you might find his entire act too hard to digest, but in his defense, this isn’t the first time he has done such freaky roles. Even though he has a loverboy image, let’s face it, he has always been the creepy boy seeking for the girl of his dreams. So yeah, having dealt with all of that, it shouldn’t irk you much that King Khan is doing something eyebrow-raising. But there’s a disclaimer. Stunts performed are by professionals who are doing it as a part of the job and they should not be replicated! (by that we mean the cringing scene where he touches the girl’s navel with his finger).

ALSO READ – Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail review: Shah Rukh Khan’s CHEAP act will make you go weak in the knees

There’s that innocently cute face –

via GIPHY

But looks can be deceptive –

via GIPHY

Certainly deceptive *facepalm* –

via GIPHY

Set to release in August, Jab Harry Met Sejal is a love story between a Punjabi boy and a Gujarati girl. Khan’s love interest is Anushka Sharma in the film. This is the first time the duo are coming together for Imtiaz Ali, who is usually biased towards having Ranbir Kapoor in his films. Having mentioned that, here’s something interesting. We exclusively found out that the script of JHMS was originally given to RK Jr. But due to date crunch, he was unable to take Imtiaz up on the offer. Everything works for the best, isn’t it?