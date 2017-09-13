JUST IN! Emmys beckon Priyanka Chopra again to present an award at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

If you are a Priyanka Chopra fan, make sure you don’t miss out on watching the Emmys that’s happening on September 17. Though the National Award winning actress is not nominated for any award for her performance in Quantico, she will be present at Emmys and you can see her on the stage too, presenting an award as well. Yes, if the latest buzz has to be believed, Priyanka Chopra is presenting an award at 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, though we are yet to know which category she will be presenting and who will be joining her on stage.

This will be the second time Priyanka Chopra will be presenting an award at the Emmys, having done so last year in 2016. Her last appearance had sent Twitter into a tizzy with her beautiful red dress and her now famous twirl. She had worn a red Jason Wu gown, tied her hair in a neat pony and wore minimal jewellery. She was styled by Cristina Ehrlich who was said to be one of the most sought after stylists in Hollywood. Her one shoulder gown with unique cuts and a pattern on the sleeve definitely helped Priyanka Chopra to be on the Best Dressed list at the Emmy’s joining the likes of Tina Fey, Emilia Clarke, Ariel Winter, Maisie Williams etc.

It was not her dress that made her grab the limelight then; she also displayed amazing chemistry with her co-presenter Tom Hiddleston (Marvel’s Loki). They shared such a great camaraderie on stage as well at the after-party, that there were rumours that there was a thing going on between them. Now we have to see how Priyanka Chopra makes headlines this time, considering that Baywatch has already made her more popular than before.