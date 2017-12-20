Just like us, Katrina Kaif has also started a countdown for Tiger Zinda Hai’s release

The countdown has begun for Tiger Zinda Hai‘s release and Katrina Kaif is keeping track. Katrina recently uploaded a video on Instagram of her action rehearsals and captioned it, “Rehearsing tiger style … 🙅🏻‍♀️ 2 days for #tigerzindahai 😻.” After Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos’ poor performance at the box office, Katrina fans are waiting for the movie with a bated breath. More so because Salman and Katrina will be romancing each other after 5 years in Tiger Zinda Hai. After Ek Tha Tiger, Salman and Katrina have reunited for this film. Katrina has already shown off her sizzling moves through the song, Swag Se Swagat and we are sure she will pack a punch as Zoya. Check out as to how did Katrina learn her action moves for the movie… Also Read: Katrina Kaif feels she is Blossom from The Powerpuff Girls and we cant agree more

Katrina has worked with several known actors and even with the Khans and she has always mentioned that she does not lean on them for her share of success. In a recent interview with a leading daily she said, “If a female actor feels that working with the Khans is synonymous to leaning on them for success, she simply shouldn’t work with them. However, I’ve always approached my career with the aim of collaborating with the most creative minds.” She further added, “A female actor doesn’t necessarily need to play the lone protagonist to display her strength. Why can’t we have stronger female characters in bigger setups? That’s equally empowering. What we offer in this film is a fresh perspective. We have a strong woman standing alongside a powerful man. There’s Salman, who plays an authoritative character, but there is also me, matching that bravado.”

Thus with the countdown on, let us wait for Tiger Zinda Hai…