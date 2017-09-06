Just one month to go for Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s grand wedding, 5 pics that will make the wait difficult

30 days from now, Tollywood’s most popular, most loved couple – Sam-Chay will be married! We are officially only one month away from the most awaited wedding of this year.It’s going to be a three day grand event held in Goa with family and close relatives around. They will have a Church wedding followed by a traditional wedding. While her gown will be designed by Kresha Bajaj, she will wear a hand woven south Indian saree that once belonged to Naga Chaitanya’s grandmother, for the traditional ceremony. It”s going to be a grand day for the fans as Jesse-Karthik tie the knot for real this time. Also Read: PDA ALERT! Samantha Ruth Prabhu just can’t keep her hands off Naga Chaitanya – view pics

Seven years ago, Samnatha and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of Gautham Menon’s Ye Maaye Chesave. Apart from the fact that the film was a super hit, the two became thick friends. Through the years they dated other people but eventually ended up together! Rumours of their relationship started doing the rounds when the two were spotted watching AAa together. Furthermore, Samantha revealed that she had found her prince charming who also hailed from a filmy family. Later in the year after delivering 4 hits last year, Samantha finally admitted to being in a relationship with Naga Chaitanya. “In my head, I am married to him already, so I think everyone else is more excited than the both of us.” said Samantha while chatting with her fans earlier this year.

With one month to go for the main day, here’s looking at pics of the two that will make you eager for their wedding –

In other news, the two are also busy with multiple film commitments – Samantha has two releases coming up in October itself – Mersal opposite Thalapathy Vijay along with Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen and Raju Gari Gadhi 2 opposite Nagarjuna and Seerat Kapoor. Naga Chaitanya has Yuddham Sharanam coming up on September 8th. In fact, Samantha revealed while speaking with TOI that the two have no honeymoon plans as they will get back to their work immediately after the wedding.