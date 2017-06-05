Justin Bieber BREAKS DOWN at the Ariana Grande One Love Manchester concert – watch video

Ariana Grande returned Manchester along with her starry singer friends like Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams, Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay and Justin Bieber. The singer managed to raise more than £2 million pounds for the victims of the suicide bombing that struck at the end of singer Ariana Grande’s Manchester show on May 22. The attack killed 22 and wounded dozens. All the artists performed on at the Old Trafford on Sunday did so for free this despite another terror attack hit the UK recently post the Ariana concert episode. There were quite a few goose bump inducing moments at this show. A teary eyed Robbie Williams, Ariana herself decided to have boyfriend Mac Miller performed a duet, but it was Justin Bieber’s emotional speech and break down that has our attention.

Justin Bieber addressed the fans who had gathered to show solidarity against terrorism. Bieber choked on tears as he said, “God is good in the midst of the darkness; God is good in the midst of evil. God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world. And he loves you, and he’s here for you.” He then went on to add, “I just want to take this moment to honor the people that were lost, that were taken. We love you so much. To the families, we love you so much. Put both hands up to honor those people right now.” The singer’s eyes brimmed with tears as he finished his this short speech and left everyone else speechless.



(Video courtesy: Hollywoodlife.com; Image courtesy: Getty)

Bieber was recently in India for the Purpose Tour. The actor made a short visit and performed at Mumbai’s DY Patil stadium. While Biber fans expected the actor to stay a little longer, Justin made a speedy exit.