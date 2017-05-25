Kaala Kalikaaran first posters: Rajinikanth gets his desi swag on and we bet fans will go crazy

Wow, A double bonanza for Thalaiva fans today! As a fan myself, couldn’t be more thrilled. This morning, the thalaivar 164 makers revealed the official title – Kaala Kalikaaran. It was also revealed he would play a Tamil gangster from Mumbai. While fans were going gaga over the title what didn’t they know was, the makers had another surprise planned! And now it has been unveiled – The first posters featuring Rajinikanth aka Kaala! How awesome are they! It’s exactly how we would like to be and lots more. Let’s begin with the first poster – Rajinikanth sports a similar salt n pepper beard as he did in Kabali but this time, he has gone desi. His thara mass appeal is surely going to make fans go berserk. His fierce stare makes it even better! If you loved the first poster, you are going to trip on the second one. It features Rajinikanth sitting atop a jeep with a bird’s eye view of the skyline. We are lovin’ it. Thalaiavar 164 aka Kaala Kalikaaraan just got off to a brilliant start. Also Read: We decoded Rajinikanth’s Kaala Kalikaaran’s poster and here are 5 major hints about Thalaivar’s 164

At the fan meet last week, Rajinikanth confirmed that the film would go on floors on 28th May. This is Rajinikanth’s second movie with Pa Ranjith. They got together for Kabali before this. The movie turned out to be the biggest hit of 2016. This time, another star is joining hands with this winning combo and that’s’ Dhanush. Yes, the father-in-law and son-in-law are teaming up. Reports suggest Huma Qureshi has been roped in to play the female lead. Latest reports suggest the Finding Fanny actress Anjali Patil will also be joining this team. The music will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Can we expect another Neruppu Daa? We sure can!

In other news, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has been pushed to Jan 2018. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. Well, the release delay doesn’t look so bad anymore because we we have Rajinikanth’s Kaala avatar to rejoice!