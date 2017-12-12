Kaala Karikaalan new poster: Rajinikanth’s swag is unparalleled and this new still proves that

While the world is going gaga over Virushka’s wedding, let’s not forget one of the biggest superstar of Indian cinema was born today! He’s a renowned legend, a rockstar who is loved across the world! We are of course talking about Rajinikanth aka Thalaiva. The superstar turns 67 today. This year there have been no releases of the Tamil actor but he’s more than making up for it in 2018 with two big releases – the highly anticipated 2.0 and the much awaited Kaala Karikaalan. On the occasion of his birthday, the Kaala team shared a brand new poster of the superstar. sporting a salt n pepper beard, dressed in an ordinary kurta, thalaiva looks every bit ready to rule! If somebody redefines swag, it’s Rajinikanth! His style and attitude is unmatched and this new still proves that. In Kaala, he plays a powerful don from Mumbai. As the story goes, he runs away to Mumbai from Tirunelveli as a child and goes on to become a powerful gangsta living on the slums of Dharavi. The film will also star Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil among others. The film has been directed by Pa Ranjith, who also directed Rajini sir in Kabali. The film has been produced by Dhanush!

The first two posters of Kaala created quite a stir as it featured the actor in a rugged desi avatar. it seemed similar to his look from Kabali but there was something desi and rustic about this one. Dressed in a mundu, Rajinikanth looked liek the ultimate Tamil don. The film reportedly release in 2018.

In other news, Rajinikanth will return as Chitti, Dr vaseegaran for 2.0, the spiritual successor to Enthiran – The Robot. This time he will have a face off with Dr. Richards who will transform into an alien like creature. This character is being played by Akshay Kumar. The film will also star Amy Jackson. The movie is directed by Shankar. The film was to release in Jan 2018 but has now been pushed to April 2018.