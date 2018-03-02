Kaala Karikaalan teaser: Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar’s onscreen war in this drama is worth all the wait

Kaala Karikaalan – a film that had fans excited ever since it was confirmed that Rajinikanth – Pa Ranjith and Dhanush were collaborating. While it’s the second time for the actor-director duo, it’s the first time this trio is teaming up. They began shooting for the film in Mumbai last year and as per reports, shooting went on at a brisk pace. While Dharavi was recreated for some portions in Chennai, for most parts, the movie was shot in this city. After confirming its release date to be April 27th, the makers have finally released the teaser!

Rajinikanth returns in his don avatar, but this time he plays a mature character. He exudes a powerful dont-mess-with-me aura. You don’t want to get on his wrong side for sure! That salt n pepper look, kurta and mundu is the perfect makeover for this movie. The music by Santhosh Narayanan has you hooting for this anti-hero! Can’t believe we are more than two months away from the film. The teaser is making our wait difficult indeed. Pa Ranjith, you sure know how to celebrate his superstardom and leave us wanting more. (ALSO READ: These new stills of Kaala Karikaalan starring Rajinikanth will make your wait difficult for the teaser tomorrow)

The teaser is worth all the wait and we do agree with Dhanush, no matter when you release the trailer for a Thalaiva film, it is equivalent to celebrating Diwali. We can’t wait to see the trailer now. Though in our personal opinion, Kabali’s teaser was much better than this. But Nana Patekar and Rajinikanth’s onscreen war is going to be worth a watch.

A month ago, Rajinikanth sprung a surprise on us when he announced that Kaala Karikaalan was coming to theatres on 27th April. Yet again, 2.0 was pushed to a later date. While fans were disappointed that the much-talked about sci fi movie was delayed, they were excited that a Rajinikanth starrer was releasing after all. Initially the film was to clash with Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu and Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya. but both movies have pushed their release dates. That’s what you call Rajinikanth effect! The movie will however clash with Avengers: Infinity War that will hit theatres in India on the same day! This Summer gear up a heat storm as we welcome the Avengers and Rajinikanth.

What are your thoughts on the teaser? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.