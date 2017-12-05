Kaalakaandi motion poster out! Trailer of the Saif Ali Khan film will be out tomorrow

Kaalakandi is one film we are really looking forward to. Initially, when we heard the title, we had our misgivings about it but when we saw the teaser, we were completely bowled over by it. It’s not just Saif Ali Khan that we loved to watch but everyone else in it too. Deepak Dobriyal too left us fascinated. Since then it has been a long wait to the trailer which is finally getting unveiled tomorrow. We can’t wait to see this trailer which we are sure will be as killer as the teaser.

While speaking to us Deepak had said, “The movie is about three different stories that are interlinked. And interestingly all the three stories are shot with three different cameras. Audience will get to see 10-12 experiments in this film. It’s a rarity.” The film was supposed to release last September but owing to certain censor issues, it was postponed. The makers had issued a statement saying how they will soon reveal the new release date soon enough. Along with Saif Ali Khan and Deepak Dobriyal, Kaalakaandi also has an interesting ensemble cast of Vijay Raaz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, and Neil Bhoopalam. Check out the motion poster right here…

Also read: Saif Ali Khan and his Kaalakaandi co-stars kept director Akshat Verma on his toes – here’s how

Here’s the teaser of the film…

Talking about the story of the film, DNA quoted a source saying, “Saif’s character discovers that he has cancer and is dying. He lives in denial for a while. Then, with his brother’s wedding coming up, he decides to live life to the fullest, trying out everything he hadn’t so far, including smoking, drinking and tripping on acid.” It’s a dark comedy where six characters from different worlds come together in ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly.