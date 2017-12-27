Kaalakaandi song Kaala Doreya Teaser: Glimpses of Saif Ali Khan’s chicken look make this Punjabi number intriguing – watch video

Kaalakaandi has us excited for all the right reasons. From the trailer of the film, it is evident that it won’t be just another film. It can easily be one of those films that mark the beginning of a change in the content of Bollywood films. And just like the trailer, even the film’s songs seem promising. They hold a lot of intrigue which can only be a good thing for such a niche film.

After a much quirky song, Swagpur ka Chaudhary, the makers of the film, have now released the teaser of another song that promises to be just as high on quirks as the first one. Saif Ali Khan’s antics, as he slides on the floor, dressed as a chicken, is downright hilarious! Titled Kaala Doreya, the song has a distinct Punjabi flavour to it. From the teaser, it is evident that the song has the potential to be the party song of 2018. While the previous number, that released on December 23, had a Haryanvi hangover, this one seems more the kind that you will hear playing at a discotheque beckoning you to shake a leg. While the song will only release tomorrow, you can check out the teaser right here…

Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, Kaalakaandi is directed by Akshat Verma, who has earlier written Delhi Belly. Kaalakaandi is all set to hit the screens on January 12, 2018, and will clash with Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz and Zareen Khan’s 1921 at the box office. Since the film has created fair amount of buzz, we are expecting it open with decent numbers at the ticket windows.