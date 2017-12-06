Kaalakaandi trailer: Saif Ali Khan’s dark comedy will leave you in splits but only if you watch it before it gets CENSORED!

We can’t reiterate the fact enough time. We are waiting with a bated breath for Kaalakaandi to release. And with the trailer out now, we are barely able to contain our excitement. The film’s teaser had fetched a great response and we were expecting nothing short of spectacular from the trailer.

The trailer starts off with Saif Ali Khan being told by the doctor that he has cancer. What follows next is a montage of shots, which tells you almost nothing about the story but gives you a gist of what to expect from the film – exactly how a good trailer should. ‘Hope, greed, love, lust – every action has a reaction’ seems to be the common thread binding all the stories together. So while there is a plot about a cancer-stricken Saif trying to make the most of his remaining days, there’s the plot of Deepak Dobriyal and Vijay Raaz which revolves around money, a plot involving Kunaal Roy Kapur and Shobhita Dhulipala, who look like they are much in love with each other, and there’s also a plot involving Akshay Oberoi, who is probably trying to get some action before being married. Overall, the trailer manages to reel us in and honestly, we can’t wait for the film to release already. Given the genre of the film, it is obvious that there is a liberal use of abuses, which might be beeped off. Yes, even from the trailer. So the sooner you watch it the better it will be to get a taste of the film. Kaalakandi is in the same space as Delhi Belly. Given that Akshat Verma has written and directed this one as well, it hardly comes as a surprise. Before we go on about it, please check out the trailer here…

Talking about the film, Saif had earlier said, “The film is a cross section of Mumbai with underworld goons, doomed bankers and idealistic lovers all mixed together in this karmic tale about love, crime and living a lifetime in one night! I truly consider it to be one of my best films and am really forward to the release.” Seems like all the characters involved with the making of the film, are equally excited about it. Deepak Dobriyal, who also plays an important role in the film, said, “The movie is about three different stories that are interlinked. And interestingly all the three stories are shot with three different cameras. Audience will get to see 10-12 experiments in this film. It’s a rarity.”

Along with Saif Ali Khan and Deepak Dobriyal, Kaalakaandi also has an interesting ensemble cast of Vijay Raaz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, and Neil Bhoopalam. After being postponed, the film is now all set to release on January 12, 2018.