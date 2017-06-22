Kabir Khan reveals why Salman Khan will never wear a prosthetic on screen – watch EXCLUSIVE interview

Kabir Khan is one of the most prolific directors of Bollywood. From his first few like Kabul Express and New York to his last few like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Phantom, all his films have more or less made an impact or have become a topic of discussion. He is now back with his new film Tubelight, that stars Salman Khan in the lead role and also marks his reunion with the star after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. The film also marks the debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu into Bollywood. But there were reports that before Zhu Zhu came on board, Deepika Padukone was the first choice for the film but she rejected the role stating that the part wasn’t meatier enough. When BollywoodLife asked Kabir Khan about the same, he exclusively revealed that Deepika was never a part of the film and he can’t possibly pass off Deepika as a Chinese. When I prompted that Deepika indeed played a Chinese in a film earlier, he said it may have happened then but considering today’s time when Bollywood can easily hire someone of the Chinese origin, why would he opt for someone else posing as Chinese. Also read: Salman Khan rejected this Kabir Khan film before signing Tubelight – watch video

It was also reported that Salman rejected another film of his and if he’ll make that film, to which he replied, “That script is also ready. He’s right, I said do you want to play this. Because that character is in two different stages of life, in one stage he’s very old, so it would require prosthetics. And Salman has this issue, he feel suffocated with prosthetics. In fact we had one scene in Tiger where he was supposed to wear a fuller sort of prosthetic mask which he couldn’t. So he put it on and then he couldn’t breathe. So we had to take it off. So that’s the reason he said, ‘yaar I won’t be able to do this character, why don’t you explore other ideas.’ And that’s how I started exploring Tubelight. So I think that’s very important, point is anything that we do, ultimately both me and him have to be equally excited about it.”