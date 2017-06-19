Kajal Aggarwal birthday special: Top 7 style vibes of the sexy actress that are too chic to miss!

We all remember the lovely doe-eyed girl with a twinkle in her eyes and an infectious smile from Singham, Kajal Aggarwal. Following the phenomenal success of Khaidi No 150 which was Chiranjeevi’s comeback film, the leading lady of the movie, Kajal Agarwal is too busy juggling Tamil and Telegu movies in Tollywood. Born on 19 June 1985, the lovely lady turns 32 today! Last seen in the Bollywood movie, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani in which she shared screen space with Randeep Hooda, Kajal Aggarwal is the reigning queen of Kollywood and Tollywood. She is all set to dazzle everyone in the Telugu film, Nene Raju Nene Mantri with Rana Daggubati. The Punjabi kudi who has been clinching coveted roles down south is also a fashionista. Sparking off style vibes that range from ethnic and traditional to street chic, Kajal Aggarwal has been styled by fashion stylists Anisha Jain and Divya on numerous occasions.

With a toned frame and an infectious smile, Kajal Aggarwal has played muse and donned some enviable designer ensembles and here are some of her best style moments in recent times.

Saree Chic

Looking ethereal in a Sabyasachi ivory embroidered saree and accessorised by earrings and bangles, courtesy Kishandas Jewllery and Johri by Amaze, Kajal Aggarwal chose an ethnic vibe for a pre-release event of her movie, Khaidi No.150. She sported a center parted sleek hairdo and a minimal makeup.

Wedding Chic

For the famed Reddy wedding in Hyderabad, Kajal chose a satin lehenga set with an embellished black dupatta by Sunaina Khera, accessorised by Krsala Jewellery. She sported a minimal makeup and chose to keep her hair open with a centre parting.

Traditional Chic

For a jewellery photoshoot, Kajal donned an intricate Rimple & Harpreet Narula lehenga set and looked nothing less than stunning.

Airport Style

Nailing the travel vibe with a chambray dress from Soham Dave with shoes from Fizzy Goblet, Kajal Aggarwal looked uber-chic and comfortable.

Doing it right in white

Looking pristine in a white maxi dress from Anita Dongre’s Alchemy collection, Kajal allowed the dress to take centre stage by keeping her accessory game to minimal with earrings from Raabta by Rahul.

Summery Chic

Keeping it easy and breezy in a khaki script one shoulder high low dress by Masaba Gupta, Kajal kept the minimal vibe going with white sneakers, hair left open and a minimal makeup of nude eyes and glossy pink lips.

Bold in Black

Looking chic, Kajal donned an off shoulder flowy dress accessorised it with a delicate necklace and black sandals, keeping her hair styled in tight curls and a minimal makeup.

Immortalising some classic ensembles and pulling them off with an enviable aplomb, here’s wishing Kajal Aggarwal a very happy birthday!