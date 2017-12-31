Kajal Aggarwal remembers working with Ajith and Vijay in Vivegam and Mersal

Kajal Aggarwal, who has had a great year in 2017 with three big-budget films such as Vivegam, Khaidi No 150 and Mersal, took to her Twitter page and reminisced about her projects. She starred superstars from Tamil and Telugu film industries in Vijay, Ajith, and Chiranjeevi in 2017. “Before I bid a fond adieu to 2017 and usher in the new year, I’d like to share my end of the year, reminiscing thoughts with all of you. My professional year commenced with the release of #Khaidil 50, and it was truly a pleasure working with the ever-dapper, megastar Chiranjeevi sir. #Nenerajunenemantri was such a learning experience and was lovely collaborating with my mentor Teja sir and my dear friend Rana who is so inspirational,” said Kajal.

Talking about Vivegam and Mersal and her working experience with Ajith and Vijay, she said, “Vivegam was one of the most challenging films I’ve done. Working with Ajith sir and Siva sir was an honor that I’ll always cherish. #Mersal was a fabulous experience working with the entire team especially. Atlee and with everyone’s favorite Vijay again was amazing as usual. Personally, I’ve traveled, developed a new skill, broken conformities, learned grown mentally, emotionally and spiritually and met the most wonderful people ever.” (ALSO READ: Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, Vijay’s Mersal, Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No. 150 – here’s a look at the Biggest South Indian Blockbusters of 2017!)

"Lastly, I'm eternally grateful and thankful from the bottom of my heart to all of YOU – My extended family of millions lots of love right back for the continuous support, love and blessings. 2017 has been epic. 2018 you better raise the bar," she thanked her fans on a concluding note.

Text by Surendhar MK