Kajol and Dhanush’s VIP 2 will be called VIP 2 (Lalkar) in the Hindi version

The makers of the Kajol and Dhanush‘s VIP 2 have decided to use another title for the Hindi version of their movie titled VIP 2 (Lalkar). Since the comedy drama directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth features the two powerhouse performers – Kajol and Dhanush together for the first time on the big screen, the makers wanted to ensure the title registers across pan-India, especially the north belt, which is considered as one of the major revenue earning territories.

Kajol is returning to the big screen after 2015 released Dilwale. Both, she and Dhanush enjoys a huge fan following in the north, the South star even more so after the success of Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh in that region. So, it was a unanimous decision by the makers of the comedy drama to have a catchy title for their film that the audience can easily relate to and accordingly decided to go ahead with VIP 2 (Lalkar). “It was a strategic move to make sure the film reaches across all states. With Kajol and Dhanush coming together in a movie for the first time, the title has to connect with the masses. “Both the actors have a huge fan base in the North, so we thought of leveraging it thereby keeping a more relatable and easy name for the audience,” said Soundarya. (ALSO READ – VIP 2 motion poster: Dhanush and Kajol mean business in this new stunning still from the film)

The film also stars Amala Paul and Samuthirakani. Kajol plays the antagonist, making her comeback to Tamil cinema after nearly two decades. Produced by Dhanush, the film has music by Sean Roldan, and is gearing up for July release. VIP 2 is the sequel to 2014 blockbuster, Velailla Pattathari.