Kajol is wondering aloud how Durga Maa will look like this year – view pic

The Durga Puja of the Mukherjee family is pretty famous in Mumbai. It is one of the go-to places for all the Puja revelers. There is also another reason behind it and that is because people from one of the renowned filmi families, throng the pandal frequently. Quite often people have spotted Kajol and her kids mingling with her family members on this joyous occasion. Rani Mukerji also visits the pandal to seek Maa Durga’s blessing. And like us they, too, are waiting for the festivities to begin, from what we have gathered from Kajol’s tweet. She is wondering how the goddess will look like this year.

Kajol writes, “Last year she looked like this ! Power crackling off her. Wonder what she will look like this year…” Clearly, she, too, is very excited to catch a glimpse of Durga Maa this year. Kajol actively participates in the festival. She was once even spotted welcoming Maa Durga to the pandal. The actress had also served Bhog (prasad) to people at the event. But the highlight is the way she mingles with her many cousins. She can be seen having a gala time, talking to them and making merry. Check out her tweet right here…

Last year she looked like this ! Power crackling off her. Wonder what she will look like this year….. pic.twitter.com/sXCfa4FXFf — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 20, 2017

Last year, both the famous Mukerji cousins – Kajol and Rani – were present at the event. Although they didn’t bump into each other, they sought blessings of the Goddess. While Kajol strangely tried to evade the media, Rani was game for some clicks. It was doubly special for her as she was there after Adira’s birth. Well, we expect some killer clicks this year too but for that you will have to wait till September 26.