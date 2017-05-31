Kajol looks as fit as a fiddle as she chills in a swimsuit in Maldives – view pic!

Kajol can give serious goals to all the teen moms out there. The lady rocks the red carpet with every appearance and her style sense has us amazed all the time. Well, the lady is right now in Maldives with family and friends, they are chilling in the island nation. Hubby Ajay Devgn posted a snap of the family captioning it as Vitamin F – Family. Well, it is a welcome break for the actor who was working on Golmaal 4 and Baadshaho during this time. With loved ones by his side, he is having a great time. (Also Read: Kajol shoots for a music video with Dhanush for VIP 2, Soundarya Rajinikanth posts pic on Twitter)

We can see Kajol brimming from ear to ear in the picture. See the picture and you will understand that no one needs to flaunt a two piece picture to look sexy. Kajol has always had the attitude and she looks fit in the swimsuit. The happy smile shows how much she is enjoying her break. It looks like she is just out of a scuba-diving session. The lady is holidaying in Maldives’ Soneva Jani resort in Medhufaru lagoon. It is the newest luxury resort in the island country with stunning water villas. It has a private beach that stretches for six kms. Check out the pictures…

Vitamin F – Family A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on May 30, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

clear skies, clear mind A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on May 30, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn will be seen on Golmaal 4 directed by Rohit Shetty. It also has Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi and Parineeti Chopra. Kajol is doing Dhanush’s VIP 2. It is the actress’ return to Tamil cinema after Minsara Kanavu (Sapnay) with Prabhudeva and Arvind Swamy. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…