Kajol shoots for a music video with Dhanush for VIP 2, Soundarya Rajinikanth posts pic on Twitter

Kajol is returning to Tamil cinema after nearly two decades with VIP 2 (Velaiilla Pattadhari 2), that stars Dhanush in the lead. Directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, the sequel to the 2014 hit movie has Dhanush playing a character with negative shades who will be seen loggerheads with Dhanush‘s character. Kajol’s last Tamil movie was Minsara Kanavu, that was later dubbed into Hindi as Sapnay. It starred Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Dheva and the soundtrack by AR Rahman is still a hit even after 19 years.

Coming to VIP 2, Kajol and Dhanush have recently shot for a music video for the movie. The director Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a pic of her, Dhanush and Kajol on the sets where the video is being shot. Kajol is seen wearing a green dress with a big black belt tied around the waist while Dhanush looks handsome in that black suit ensemble. Siundarya has captioned the pic as, “#Vip2 #MusicVideo shoot with my #Vasundhara & #Raghuvaran .. @KajolAtUN mam you are too good to be true @dhanushkraja sir you rock !”

Here’s the tweet,

In an earlier interview, Kajol opened up about working down South after a long gap. “I was a little apprehensive about the film. I wasn’t sure if I would do justice to the role. I think the film’s team has worked around me and ensured that things were working for me per se. I really appreciate that about Dhanush and Soundarya. They made sure my experience of working in a film down South was great fun.” Thankfully for her, most of her dialogues are in English in the movie.

VIP 2 is set to release on 28th July, 2017, which also happens to be Dhanush’s birth date.