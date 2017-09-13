Even you would want to get a milk moustache after looking at this pic of Kajol with her son Yug!

Isn’t this the cutest picture of Kajol and her son Yug by far? I mean, no seriously! Just look at him! Where his milk-moustache is stealing all the thunder; Kajol decided to share this cutesy pic to wish her son on his birthday today as she captioned it saying, “Milk moustaches always make life more fun! Happy birthday to my milk moustache.” How adorable is that? But yea, only if Kajol too would have twinned the milk moustache with her birthday boy and posed for a perfect selfie?

Let’s not forget how Kajol keeps sharing her family pictures on Instagram every now and then. In fact, there have been times when she has gone so overboard with her love for family that she’s also shared embarrassing childhood pics of her 14 year old daughter Nysa; following which the latter has literally pleaded asking her to stop embarrassing her. But well, that’s how Kajol expresses her love for her family with – No Conditions Applied! Let’s see if daddy Ajay Devgn too shares a birthday wish for Yug on Twitter or no…

Here, check out what Kajol posted on Yug’s birthday today:

Milk moustaches always make life more fun! Happy birthday to my milk moustache. pic.twitter.com/Yp9LIxomhb — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 13, 2017

While Kajol is pretty chilled out with her kids. She is equally also very protective of them as she had infuriatingly commented on Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s controversial encounter with the paparazzi saying, “If something like this were to happen with Nysa or Yug, I’d be infuriated. It’s sad that the Indian paparazzi has reached a stage where it can do this to a kid. What happened with her sounds like bullying to me. We are stars; it’s our job to accept all of that. But to be doing that to someone who is nothing more than an impressionable teenager, is harassing her in plain words. They should be more responsible when it comes to dealing with our kids. We signed up for this, they didn’t.”