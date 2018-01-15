Kalki Koechlin opens up about why a #MeToo movement is not possible in Bollywood – watch video

Have you ever wondered why there isn’t a #MeToo movement in India? Kalki Koechlin is here to answer your query. The actress features in a video where she opens up about women in Bollywood struggling with sexual misconduct. The video is going viral and you should definitely check it out.

Kalki says, “People don’t listen to you if you are a nobody, but if you are a celebrity it only becomes a shocking headline,” as the video begins. With a montage of Kalki living her life playing on the screen, there is a certain melancholy that can’t be missed. Or maybe it is just the hard-hitting words of the actress that evoke that pathos. “I know several girls who are newcomers in Bollywood- struggling, going for auditions, who are constantly being discriminated because of the way they look.There are things that no one is reporting, and nobody is researching because there is no famous person to make a headline about it.” she further adds in the video.

While Hollywood is waking with the #MeToo campaign, it is sad that Bollywood is still ages behind on this topic of sexual misconduct. There have been isolated incidents when someone actually was vocal about the sexual harassment they faced but they were silenced sooner or later. In this era, Kalki has actually taken a bold step by featuring in this video. Let us hope that someone somewhere steps up and we put out all the Harvey Weinsteins of Bollywood out of business.