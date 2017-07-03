Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 director react to Tamil Nadu theatre strike over double taxation

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Monday said Tamil filmdom will speak with “one voice” on the ongoing cinema theatres shutdown in the state following the government’s decision to levy 30 per cent entertainment tax over the newly implemented GST.

The Goods and Services Tax came into effect from July 1. Speaking at the launch of a dubbing studio here on Monday, Kamal told the media: “The entire industry is gathering together and we shall speak as one voice soon.”

Theatres across Tamil Nadu have been shutdown from Monday in protest against the double taxation. Also Read: GST EFFECT! Tamil theatre owners go on an indefinite strike due to double taxation, leave filmmakers in SHOCK

On June 30, Abirami Ramanathan, President of the Tamil Nadu Film Chamber of Commerce, said the government should fall in line with the other southern states’ tax slab.

While a Rs 100 ticket in the neighbouring states (Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka) would cost Rs 118 post-GST, it would cost Rs 148 in Tamil Nadu, thanks to the government’s additional 30 per cent state tax on the ticket.

Other celebs from the industry have also reacted. 2.0 director has taken to social media and exclaimed over the exorbitant double taxation. 48-58%.. too much tax.. save Tamil cinema, stated the director. A lyricist by the name Madan Kirky, has annouced that he would reduce his remuneration by 15% until the revision took place. Celebs, fans have applauded his initiative.

As per the latest update. TN CM will be meeting a delegation from #TFPC this afternoon to discuss the new local entertainment tax.