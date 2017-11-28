Kamal Haasan finally resumes shoot for Vishwaroopam 2

After all the delays, Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 finally goes on floors. The crew started shooting for their week long final schedule of the film on Monday. Vishwaroopam 2 already took four years to revive but the shoot kept getting delayed due to various reasons. The film, along with Haasan was into a lot of controversies because of which the last leg of the shoot kept getting postponed. According to reports in Hindustan Times, the entire talkie portion of the film including the patchwork will be completed in this one week. A source also told the publication that the makers are planning to release the trailer next month itself and the audio will be released next year.

Though this was a single film, it has been divided in two parts because of its long duration. The first installment of this film was a huge success as Kamal played a graceful Kathak dancer who was actually a spy. His performance and the direction made this film a huge success. He befriends a terrorist, played by Rahul Bose, to shut down his business. The audience is pretty thrilled for the sequel of Vishwaroopam. The trailer of the film was supposed to release on Kamal’s birthday on 7th November 2017 but due to circumstances, it had to be delayed. (ALSO READ: 13! That’s the number of films Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have done together!)

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Kamal said, “My producer was multitasking with many films but I have now taken the responsibility of taking my product to the audience. All the actors are returning, even those who died in the first part. The surprise new addition is Waheeda Rehman Ji.” According to reports in the publication, the second part will be more intense than the first and really emotional, too.

