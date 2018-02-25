Kamal Haasan gets really emotional talking about Sridevi – watch video

Kamal Haasan was one of the first persons to tweet after the demise of Sridevi that took the nation by shock. Like us, he couldn’t believe that the actress was no more. He had tweeted, “Have witnessed Sridevi’s life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma’s lullaby haunts me now. We’ll miss her.” But he is so overwhelmed by grief that he has also sent out a video message where you feel that the actor is almost in tears while talking about Sridevi. (Also read: ‘With Sridevi’s death we have lost an icon’, says Malini Iyer co-star Mahesh Thakur)

Kamal Haasan says, “The actor is a top star and this is no coincidence. This is no accident. The child worked hard and walked step by step. I knew her as a child as I met her when she just 15 or 16 years old. She was a woman with child-like innocence. I was like a class pupil leader for her. It feels like the two of us studied in the same school.” Check out the video message right here…

Haasan daughter Shruti too seconded his thought on tweet, “Absolutely shocked and heartbroken, cannot believe this terrible news 🙁 it was such an honour to have been able to watch an absolute talent like Sridevi mam working and interacting with people with her grace and beauty just so speechless ….”