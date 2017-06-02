Kamal Haasan OBJECTS to the high GST rate, warns it will ruin the industry

Tomorrow the GST council will hold an important meeting where they will be discussing and finalizing certain tax rates on certain goods. The idea is to substitute multiple levies with one single tax. In the case of entertainment and service taxes, there will a single tax of 28%. There is no doubt this figure has not been welcomed warmly considering the percentage is a steep amount. In the wake of the meeting to be held tomorrow, Kamal Haasan, Kollywood’s veteran director-actor-producer has opened up and expressed his disapproval over the exorbitant Goods and Service Tax (GST) rate. He believes it needs to be cut by at least half. Kamal Haasan has addressed the finance minister to look into this concerning matter as he believes it will ruin the industry. “We welcome GST and one India one tax. But this rate will ruin regional cinema,”stated the actor as per NDTV reports. “If I can’t afford the tax I’ll have to quit. I will not work for the government… what is this? Is this the East India Company?” the actor further stated as per the report. Also Read: Vishwaroopam 2 first look: Kamal Haasan takes patriotism to his heart and it is giving us ‘Akshay Kumar’ vibes!

As per reports, certain goods will be exempt of this tax while the rest will be taxed at varied rates that have been approved by the government. The Goods and service tax is set to be launched on July 1st.

In other news, Kamal Haasan is busy wrapping Vishwaroopam 2, the sequel to the 2013 film. Because of a few financial hurdles, the film’s sequel took four years. Now the director i.e. Kamal Haasan himself has bought the film and is looking into post production. The film will star the previous actors – Rahul Bose, Andrea Jeremiah, shekhar Kapur and Pooja Kumar. The surprise element this time is Waheeda Rahman. The mvoie is expect to release in 2017 but no official release date has been announced.