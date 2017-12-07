Kamal Haasan returns to the sets of Vishwaroopam 2, FINALLY!

After several political announcements, veteran actor Kamal Haasan is back to doing what we have known him for all these years – acting! Yes, as per the latest pictures, the actor is back on the sets of Vishwaroopam 2, the long awaited sequel. The actor along with the others are seen in army uniforms. As per reports on Indian express, the team is camping off Officers Training Academy, the only place where they train women. Andrea Jeremiah is also part of the shoot and is een in an army uniform as well. Reportedly, she plays an important role in Kamal Haasan’s character life. The film will also star Rahul Bose and Pooja Kumar and Shekhar Kapur. This time the additon to this cast has been Waheeda Rehman. Once they wrap up, the team will begin post production in full swing. Also Read: Vishwaroopam 2 first look: Kamal Haasan takes patriotism to his heart and it is giving us ‘Akshay Kumar’ vibes!

It was earlier this year, Kamal Haasan brought up Vishwaroopam 2, a sequel that was to hit theatres four years ago.The movie has been put on hold for the longest due to a financial crunch. But soon after Kamal Haasan’s production house took over. It obviously created a sense of excitement among fans who have been waiting for this part. Soon after, Kamal Haasan revealed the first look that featured the actor himself holding on the National flag dearly. It seemed give off a patriotic vibe. As per reports, they are looking to release the movie around 26th January next year. Till ten, you can take a look at the pictures form the set.

Vishwaroopam, a 2013 release was mired in controversies aorund the time of its release. It received flak for alleged portraying a certain community in reality. The controversy took a turn for the worse when the movie was banned by the Tamil Nadu government. The film eventually released after certain portions were changed. Will Kamal Haasan tread cautiously with the sequel? We will know once the film reaches the Censor board.