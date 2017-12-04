Kamal Haasan sir graciously agreed to give the Sathya title: Sibiraj

Actor Sibiraj has said that Kamal Haasan, who owns the title Sathya under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International, graciously agreed to give the title for his latest release ‘Sathya,’ an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller. Directed by Pradeep Krishnamurthy and produced by Sathyaraj’s Nathambal Film Factory, Sathya has Ramya Nambeesan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in important roles.

Speaking at a press meet in Chennai, Sibiraj said, “Soon after we confirmed as a team that Sathya remake is on the cards, Vijay Antony called me and asked if Pradeep can get onboard to direct the remake. He briefed me saying that Pradeep is doing good work with ‘Saithan’, which is also a thriller and recommended him. Soon before kick-starting the shoot, Pradeep assured me that he would never compromise on the perfection regarding the performance and looks of me. When we started shooting the film, we didn’t finalize the title. After feeling that Sathya would look appropriate for the story, Pradeep asked me if I can let my father Sathyaraj ask Kamal sir. But I thought that it should be done professionally and wrote a request letter to Kamal sir, and he agreed without any hesitation.”

Also read: Neither Kamal Haasan nor Rajinikanth but Tamil actor Vishal all set to enter politics

Comedy actor Satish has done a serious role in the film, unlike his usual outings. Speaking about the film, Satish said, “I must really appreciate the bold attempt of Ramya Nambeesan in Sathya, and everyone will definitely appreciate it. Although, she has already played mother of two kids in Sethupathi, this role will gain her more laurels. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays an important role in the film, and she has also done an exceptional role, which will be another highlight. Sibiraj has given more importance to acting this time, especially stunt sequences.”

(Text by Surendhar MK)