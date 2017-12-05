Kamal Haasan thanks the late Shashi Kapoor for his contribution to Indian theatre and cinema

The film industry has now become a dimmer place as veteran actor – Shashi Kapoor on December 4th after suffering from a prolonged illness. Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news – “Yes, he has passed away. He had kidney problem for several years. He was on dialysis for several years.” Also, as we informed you, Rishi Kapoor cancelled his shoot mid-way on hearing the news. Ever since the news of his death, condolence messages have been pouring in from the industry. Right from Karan Johar to Hrithik Roshan to Shekhar suman to Amitabh Bachchan to Arjun Rampal to Ritesh Sidhwani – each of them have spoken about the late actor’s brilliance. Another veteran actor has taken to social media to thank the late actor for his contribution to cinema and theatre. We are talking about Kamal Haasan. Here’s what the actor had to say on the news of Shashi Kapoor’s death – “Thank you Sashi Kapoor sahab. For what you did for Indian Theatre and Cinema. Thank you the Kapoor family for carrying the service forward. Tearful Salute to a man who loved the arts. Condolences to many fans like me. His family included” Also Read: Neetu Singh pays tribute to Shashi Kapoor with this throwback pic

Shashi Kapoor was a hugely popular actor in 60s, 70s and 80s. He has acted in at least 116 hindi films and several Hindi films. Shashi Kapoor’s journey in the film industry began as a child. His performances in Aag, Awaara are talked about even today. His lead hero acts in Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Char Diwari, Jab Jab Phool Khile , Raja Saab and many more will be cherished by his fans. Apart from winning National Awards, the actor was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and in 2015, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He is survived by his three children – kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.

The last rites will be performed in Mumbai today.