Kamal Haasan to quit films before joining politics

Two weeks ago, Kamal Haasan in an interview with a leading portal confirmed of his entry into politics. He also clarified that it wasn’t out of choice but due to current political turmoil in Chennai, it seemed to be the need of the hour. He was also very clear that he wouldn’t join any party but float his own as no political party would identify with his ideologies. While he confirmed this news a fortnight ago, the actor had dropped enough hints of him entering politics in the last few months. Now in an interview with IndiaTimes, the veteran actor has gone on confirm that he would quit acting before joining politics. When asked if he would quit cinema for politics, he said Well, if I take up a position legally, I will have to. It will be painful. I will still be connected (to cinema) but won’t be actively engaging in it because my commitment would be something else.” He also mentioned that his decision to float a party has been happening over time. Also Read: WAIT WHAT? Kamal Haasan to join politics, but it’s not out of choice

Only last week, Kamal Haasan met up with the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, fuelling rumours of a possible collaboration between the two. But Kamal Haasan in an interview with NDTV has refuted those rumours. When asked about Rajinikanth’s entry into politics, he said Thalaiva has his own path and that to compare the two would be vulgar.

In other news, Kamal Haasan is currently Hosting Bigg Boss Tamil that is nearing its finale episode soon. He is also looking to the post production of Vishwaroopam 2 that he assured would release this year. The sequel that was to release in 2014 got delayed due to financial issues. He has also announced of his next film – Thalaivan Irukkiraan, a political thriller. It might have a Hindi release too with Saif Ali Khan in the lead.