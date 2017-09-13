Kamal Haasan to skip national seminar against communal fascism thanks to Bigg Boss

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said he won’t be able to attend the national seminar against communal fascism due to his commitment to television reality show “Bigg Boss”.

The seminar, to be organised by the Keluettan Study and Research Centre, will take place on Saturday in Kozhikode, and will be attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Embarrassing. Was not asked for Calicut meeting with Kerala CM. I am at ‘Bigg Boss’ all Saturdays till October. Best wishes for the function,” Haasan tweeted on Wednesday.

As the host of the Tamil version of “Bigg Boss”, Haasan is expected to be present in the house every Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier this month, Haasan had held talks with Pinarayi and had told reporters that they had also discussed the state of politics in Tamil Nadu.

When he was asked about his plans for any political affiliation, Haasan had clarified that his colour is definitely not saffron.

Over the last few months, Haasan has been very vocal about the current state of politics in Tamil Nadu, amidst rumours that he has plans to float his own party.

On the career front, he awaits the release of Tamil spy thriller “Vishwaroopam 2”.