Kamala Mills Fire: Nakuul Mehta, Gautam Rode are grief-stricken over the tragedy

Last night on December 28, Mumbai saw struck by a tragedy. A deadly fire broke out in Kamala Mills. Reports say, a little after midnight, fire broke out in a rooftop restaurant. It spread quickly affecting several offices and restaurants nearby. Initial reports stated around 15 plus people have been killed in the fire, while 12 are reported to be injured. Such an incident occurring just before New Year’s day, questions are popping up on the safety at such eateries. Celebrities and politicians are coming together to offer comfort and condolences to those who suffered in the tragic incident. TV celebs like Nakuul Mehta, Gautam Rhode, Aishwarya Sakhuja and others took to Twitter to express their grief and anguish regarding the incident. Also hoping a proper investigation of the tragedy. While Armaan Kohli expressed grief, Nikita Dutta expressed her anguish on this unexpected tragedy and raised the grave concern about its safety.

Though the blaze has been extinguished, it has left with huge after effects which are massive. Many restaurants, publications and network offices have been severely affected by the fire. Here are the heartfelt condolences from the television celebs…

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The incident came as a shocker to everyone and we are equally hurt and disturbed by this tragedy… We pray the families recover soon from this disaster.