Kamala Mills Fire: Nakuul Mehta, Gautam Rode are grief-stricken over the tragedy

Last night on December 28, Mumbai saw struck by a tragedy. A deadly fire broke out in Kamala Mills. Reports say, a little after midnight, fire broke out in a rooftop restaurant. It spread quickly affecting several offices and restaurants nearby. Initial reports stated around 15 plus people have been killed in the fire, while 12 are reported to be injured. Such an incident occurring just before New Year’s day, questions are popping up on the safety at such eateries. Celebrities and politicians are coming together to offer comfort and condolences to those who suffered in the tragic incident. TV celebs like Nakuul Mehta, Gautam Rhode, Aishwarya Sakhuja and others took to Twitter to express their grief and anguish regarding the incident. Also hoping a proper investigation of the tragedy. While Armaan Kohli expressed grief, Nikita Dutta expressed her anguish on this unexpected tragedy and raised the grave concern about its safety.

Though the blaze has been extinguished, it has left with huge after effects which are massive. Many restaurants, publications and network offices have been severely affected by the fire. Here are the heartfelt condolences from the television celebs…

Another tragedy, another day in Mumbai. Shudder to think that some of us including self were in the same building last eve & even commented on the massive explosion of restaurants & bars in the area. Can we stop giving licences without requisite fire & safety norms? #KamalaMills — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 29, 2017

Saddened and shocked by the fire in #KamalaMills … My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this moment of grief. Pray for a speedy recovery of those injured. #LowerParel — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) December 29, 2017

Just read about the #KamalaMills fire. Shocked. This is really sad. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) December 29, 2017

Now d blame game will start n every1 will b absolved of thr responsibilities..how can v aspire 2 b a world-class city when d safety of d inhabitants depends on d whims n fancy of d authorizing authority with no regard 2 human life such ppl need to b held accountable #KamalaMills — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) December 29, 2017

Very sad to hear about the huge fire in Parel, some people I know have been burnt & survived, thankfully..but many were not so lucky..hope a thorough investigation is done into the matter & proper action is taken..every human life is priceless..condolences to the families..🙏🏼 — Nikitin Dheer (@nikitindheer) December 29, 2017

Deeply saddened to read about the fire at #kamlamills .

This is a matter of grave concern. How many restaurants/lounges/clubs we visit are fire safe? — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) December 29, 2017

The Fire at #KamalaMills mishap is an unfortunate way to wrap the year.Spent too many happy times there.My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with their loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the people injured. — Aishwarya sakhuja (@ashsakhuja) December 29, 2017

Deeply saddened with the news of the deaths at #KamlaMills my heart goes out to all the families who lost there loved ones , my prayers r with the families through these though times 🙏#kamalamillsfire #rip #prayers — Armaan kohli (@armaankohli) December 29, 2017

The incident came as a shocker to everyone and we are equally hurt and disturbed by this tragedy… We pray the families recover soon from this disaster.